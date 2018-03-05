WJXT-TV4 wins big in February ratings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Local Station is again Jacksonville’s No. 1 source for local news for the February 2018 Nielsen ratings period.

In morning news, News4JAX in No. 1 at 4:30 a.m., and by 5 a.m. has a 4.4 household rating, beating the combined competition of WTLV, WJXX, WJAX and WFOX. At 5:30 a.m., News4JAX won with a 5.5, again beating all other news competitors combined.

News4JAX is also No. 1 in household ratings in the 6-7am time period, garnering a 6.2 household rating and a 20 share. The Morning Show (7-9 a.m.), anchored by Jennifer Waugh, Bruce Hamilton and Richard Nunn, is No. 1 in the time period with a 5.9 HH rating and a 17 share beating out all other newscasts including the national broadcasts of NBC’s Today Show on WTLV, CBS This Morning on WJAX and ABC’s Good Morning America on WJXX. This marks the 80th consecutive month WJXT has won the time period. At 9 a.m., The Morning Show 2 dominates Today Show with Megyn Kelly by more than 2 full rating points with a 4.3.

In evening news, News4JAX at 5 p.m. is most watched in the time period, with a 5.7 household rating. News4JAX at 5:30 p.m. is No. 1 in the time period with a 6.3 household rating. News4JAX at 6 p.m. anchored by Mary Baer, Tom Wills, and John Gaughan, is No. 1 with a 7.5 household rating and a 13 share.

The story continues in late news, with wins in The Ten O’Clock News at 10 and 10:30 p.m.. WJXT is No. 1 at 10 p.m. with a 4.5 rating and again at 10:30 p.m. with a 3.5 rating, both more than doubling the ratings of Action News on WFOX. News4JAX was No. 1 at 11 pm.m. with a 3.6 despite WTLV’s Olympic lead-in.

