WJXT-TV4 wins every major local news area in November

The Local Station is again Jacksonville’s No. 1 source for local news and swept all major news areas in November with viewers ages 25 to 54, the most coveted demographic for television advertisers.

Morning news led the way with News4Jax at 4:30 a.m. beating the combined competition's ratings for that demographic. News4Jax at 5 a.m. was No. 1 with a 2.5 rating that topped the combined competition of WTLV, WJXX, WJAX and WFOX. At 5:30 a.m., News4Jax won with a 3.1, more than doubling the nearest competitor's rating for viewers ages 25 to 54. News4Jax at 6 a.m. is No. 1 with adults in the 6 to 7 a.m. time period, garnering a 3.1 rating with the same demographic.

The Morning Show (7 to 9 a.m.), anchored by Jennifer Waugh, Bruce Hamilton and Richard Nunn, is No. 1 in the time period with a 2.6 rating among viewers ages 25 to 54. It beat all other newscasts, including the national broadcasts of NBC's "Today Show" on WTLV, "CBS This Morning" on WJAX and ABC's "Good Morning America" on WJXX. At 9 a.m., The Morning Show topped the "Today Show," both with and without Megyn Kelly, with a 1.4 rating among viewers ages 25 to 54.

That success continued in the afternoon with News4Jax at 4 p.m. and Inside Edition taking the time period. Their 1.4 rating among viewers ages 25 to 54 bested Dr. Phil, Judge Judy and Ellen.

In evening news, News4Jax at 5 p.m. is the most watched in the time period with a 2.1 rating for viewers ages 25 to 54. News4Jax at 5:30 p.m. took the top spot as well with a 2.1 rating, while News4Jax at 6 p.m. anchored by Mary Baer, Tom Wills and John Gaughan is No. 1 with a 2.1 rating among viewers ages 25 to 54.

The story continues in late news with wins in The Ten O'Clock News at 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. WJXT is No. 1 at 10 p.m. with a 2.4 rating among viewers ages 25 to 54 and again at 10:30 p.m. with a 2.1 rating. News4Jax was No. 1 at 11 p.m. with a 1.8 rating, beating out both the WJAX and WFOX Action news casts combined.

“It is incredibly gratifying to our entire staff to see month after month, year after year the viewers of Jacksonville choose News4Jax as their number one choice for local news," said Bob Ellis, WJXT vice president and general manager. "We are so proud to be Jacksonville’s only truly local television station serving this community and seeing how they respond to our commitment makes us work even harder to make Jacksonville a better place to live.”

