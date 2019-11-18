Upgrading your phone? 4 things you should do first

If you’re thinking about upgrading to a new phone, make sure you remove your personal information before you trade it in. Why? Because your phone could have a lot of sensitive, personal information on it – like your passwords, account numbers, emails, text messages, photos, and videos. If that information ends up in the wrong hands, someone could use it to wreak havoc. They could open accounts in your name, spend your money, hack into your email, or take over your social media accounts.

Here’s how to remove your personal information before you trade in your phone.

Step 1. Back It Up

If you're going to trade in your phone, the first thing you should do is back up your data.

Step 2. Remove SIM and SD Cards

If your phone has a SIM card, it may store your personal information. Remove the SIM card. If you'll keep the same phone number, you may be able to transfer your SIM card to your new phone. But if you don't re-use the SIM card, destroy it. If your phone has an SD memory card for storage, remove it.

Step 3. Erase Your Personal Information

Remove information from your old phone by restoring or resetting it. After you restore, or reset your phone, confirm that you erased things like your contacts, text messages, photos, videos, and browsing history.

Step 4. Disconnect Your Phone From Accounts and Devices

Before you turn in the phone, double check that it’s no longer connected to your online accounts or other devices.