Air Selfie’s flying camera could have you tossing that selfie stick

If you thought taking a selfie before was easy, just wait.

The company Air Selfie has introduced a flying camera -- called Air Pix -- that its makers believe will have people throwing away selfie sticks for good.

“Air Pix is a flying camera. Think of it as aerial imaging robotics but super easy, super simple,” said Air Selfie head of sales Eileen Murphy.

This is one of those products where you have to see it to believe it.

Murphy demonstrated the device for us, triple-clicking a button on the side, starting the motor and then tossing it in the air.

The Air Pix effortlessly floated into the sky and when the blue light started flashing it was recording.

To get the Air Pix to come back, the user just has to wave their hand and it returns right into the user’s palm.

The Air Pix starts at $99 and you only have to be connected to Bluetooth to use it.

The user has the choice to either take a picture or shoot 4K video.

The user does not have to worry about any regulations to fly the device because the device is only 2 ounces.

Murphy said it might sound like something in a futuristic movie, but the tech is already here.

You can learn more about the Air Pix here: https://airselfiecamera.com/.