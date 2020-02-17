Slimming down: Thinner TV models shine at Consumer Electronics Show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thinner is better when it comes to the future of TVs, and the competition to bring the newest technology to market is growing.

As News4Jax Consumer Investigator Lauren Verno found at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, China-based television manufacturer Konka is expected to make its debut in the U.S. this year.

“OLED is a self-illuminating technology that requires no backlight. So you can make the television extremely thin and when you hang it on the wall, it’s like a picture,” said Bruce Fairchild, Konka’s vice president of marketing and sales operations.

The only other companies operating in the U.S. that possess this technology right now are LG and Sony.

While it’s unclear how much the Konka brand will sell for here, it’s fair to say the products won’t be cheap.

For perspective, LG offers an OLED TV starting at $1,900 but that’s only with a $600 discount as part of a President’s Day promotion. Sony’s, meanwhile, starts at $2,500.

Fairchild said going thinner with TVs is only one aspect of the new technology in television. The other? Picture quality. He anticipates that 8K TVs will start rolling out to the masses in the next few years.

“The next generation will be 8K, as well, which is four times the density of 4K,” Fairchild said. “It’s going to get better and better.”