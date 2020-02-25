Wearable blood pressure monitor designed to fit any lifestyle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Designed to fit any lifestyle: Omron’s HeartGuide is the first, clinically accurate, wearable blood pressure monitor.

News4Jax found the device, which Time magazine named one of the “Best Inventions of 2019,” at the Consumer Electronics Show.

The HeartGuide tracks your pulse, steps and sleep pattern, and it’s all compacted into what looks like a smartwatch.

“First and foremost, it’s a medical device. It takes your blood pressure the same way it’s taken at your doctor’s office. It’s got acoumetry technology -- that’s just a fancy word for a cuff that inflates,” said Omron representative Carol Lucarelli.

News4Jax asked Lucarelli who the product is recommended for.

“We’re looking for people probably in their mid-50s or so. The idea with HeartGuide is you pair it with HeartAdvisor, which is an app that tracks all this information and you can share it with your doctor,” said Lucarelli. “So if you’re worried about high blood pressure, or you’re worried about your heart health, this is for you.”

Omron’s motto for the product is “Going for Zero” -- working to eliminate heart attacks and stroke for the next generation.

But it does come with a cost. HeartGuide will run you $500.

“So what do we say to people that say that’s a lot of money for a wearable watch?” News4Jax asked.

Lucarelli replied: “I would say, first and foremost, it’s a blood pressure monitor. It’s a medical device."

For an extra $160, Omron offers an at-home blood pressure monitor and electrocardiogram (EKG) monitor that can pair up with your watch for a complete picture of you or a loved one’s health.