BBB: Avoid sharing your senior photo on Facebook

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With coronavirus derailing everyone’s high school graduation plans, people are rallying behind the class of 2020 by sharing their senior photos on Facebook.

It might be tempting to join the trend, but experts recommend resisting that urge.

The Better Business Bureau warns that these posts make it easy for hackers to find the name of your high school and graduating class, which often are used in online security questions.

If that’s not alarming enough, then consider this: it only takes a few clicks of the mouse to track down other personal details about you, including your full name, date of birth and physical address.

“Better Business Bureau (BBB) cautions everyone to be aware of what they are sharing. Even if you think it’s just going to your friends, it could also be going somewhere else,” the group says.

It’s not just school details people should be careful about, either. As the BBB warning notes, trending lists like your work history or “10 things I hate that other people love” are gold mines for hackers.

So, even sharing what seems like trivial information on social media could make you a target, especially if you haven’t set up secure privacy settings to conceal those details from search engines.

The bottom line? Less is more when it comes to what you post online.

Below is some advice from the BBB on how to safely navigate social media: