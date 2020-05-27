Countdown to launch: Live views of SpaceX Falcon 9, Crew Dragon

As we near the launch of SpaceX’s Demo-2 with NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, launch fans can see multiple live views of the Falcon 9 rocket on historic Pad 39A of Kennedy Space Center.

On our Launch America Live page, we’re pulling live feeds from NASA and our own cameras to show several angles in the run up to and beyond the scheduled 4:33 p.m. launch. We start with just a few camera angles in the morning and add more as we near the launch window.

Countdown to Launch

Starting at 4 p.m., you can also watch News4Jax’s extended launch coverage on Channel 4 and streaming on all our digital platforms. Bruce Hamiton and Scott Johnson will be reporting from near the launch site and our team of reporters and anchors will be here on the First Coast.

You don’t have to pick between the “choose your own experience” on our Live Launch page or our live broadcast coverage. Watch WJXT on your TV while directing your own coverage on your phone, tablet or laptop.