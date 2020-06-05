Should you relax screen time rules for your kids right now?

The World Health Organization and American Academy of Pediatrics weighed in with screen time guidelines designed to help families ensure young kids were getting enough time for healthy pursuits like physical activity and sleep.

But with families at home during the pandemic, should parents relax those screen time guidelines?

Many students have been online for classes adding up to six or seven hours a day.

Dr. Jenny Radesky wrote the American Academy of Pediatric’s 2016 digital media guidelines. Among the recommendations, limit unsupervised screen time to just one hour per day for young children. But now most kids are at home and those guidelines have been updated.

“I don’t want families to feel guilty that they’re not meeting some perfect plan of how to use media," Radesky said. "It’s very much how your family is.”

She said instead of stressing about time limits, think of ways that your family can use screen time for good. Prior research has found that parent engaged screen time like family video chatting with grandma is beneficial for children.

“Don’t consider that screen time. That’s learning time. It’s social connection time," Radesky said. "It’s using media as a tool to do what your family and your child need right now.”

When selecting media to keep kids entertained, moms should be choosy about content, Radesky said.

Common Sense Media and PBS KIDS offer show suggestions and great tips for creating balance online and off.

“We wanted to recognize that parents are going to feel scattered and exhausted during this time, so you don’t have to be perfect. If you binge one day and it’s just what you needed, you can peel back, the next,” Radesky said.

For additional resources during the pandemic, families can also log on to https://wideopenschool.org/ where you can find links to additional online learning and health and wellness activities.