If there’s clutter on the counter, you clean it. If a lock on your door is broken, you fix it. Experts with the Better Business Bureau say we must think about our data and technology the same way.

Here are some simple steps to clean your tech:

Lockdown your login

Make sure you are using strong passwords.

Get a password app that can keep all those passwords safe. Consumer Reports recommends 1Password

Enable 2-factor authentication on any accounts you haven’t already.

Update your system and software

Allow those updates on your computer and phone -- This is your sign to stop pressing the remind me later button when your computer asks if you want to update.

These new operating systems are updated to keep your private information safe. It’s an easy and cheap way to help protect your information from a scammer.

Back it up

Make backups or electronic copies of your most important files.

Use the 3-2-1 guide. (3 backup copies, 2 different media types, 1 offline -- like a USB in a separate location)

Clean up your online presence

Check your apps to see how much information is being collected on you

See what permissions you’ve given each app

Consider deleting apps you don’t use anymore

Remember to be careful about what you are posting on social media and the information you may be sharing. Experts warn against tagging your location because you can never be sure exactly what someone may do with that information.