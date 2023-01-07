Cybersecurity expert offers advice for millions affected in Twitter hack

FILE - The Twitter logo is seen on the awning of the building that houses the Twitter office in New York, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Personal emails linked to 235 million Twitter accounts hacked some time ago have been exposed according to Israeli security researcher Alon Gal, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Personal emails linked to 235 million Twitter accounts have been exposed according to Israeli security researcher Alon Gal with the cyber-crime information firm Hudson Rock.

Account passwords weren’t leaked but hackers now have a chance at trying to reset or guess them if they’re commonly used.

I sat down with Jacksonville-based cybersecurity expert Christopher Hamer about the next steps Twitter users should take.

“Change your password. Verify that your authentication email or your two-step authentication is turned on. Don’t choose a stupid password,” said Hamer.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency recommends choosing a strong password between eight to 64 characters with numbers and symbols.

Having a password with length and complexity makes it difficult for hackers to access your account.

Hamer recommends taking it a step further and organizing your passwords in groups.

“Have a password for websites that don’t have your personal information. Don’t have any sensitive information, don’t have access to your finances that aren’t tied to your credit card. That’s your throwaway password. If it gets compromised oh well,” Hamer said.

Cybersecurity experts expect that this Twitter hack will cause an uptick in targeted phishing emails and doxxing – which publicly reveals someone’s personal information online.

Hamer said this can happen to anyone who uses the internet despite how careful you are online.

“I tell my children and I tell my clients the instant that information leaves your computer and goes on the internet you have zero control over it,” said Hamer.

The Twitter breach appears to have taken place before Elon Musk took over the company. However, the hack could put the social media conglomerate in trouble with the Federal Trade Commission.