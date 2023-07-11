HCA Healthcare data breach could affect millions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Millions of people may be affected by a data breach through HCA Healthcare.

There are five HCA facilities in Northeast Florida.

The company believes the data was stolen from an external storage location used to automate email messages.

The information stolen includes patients’ names, city, state and ZIP codes, contact information, date of birth, gender and any appointment information.

Social security, medical information and credit or account numbers were not impacted.

As many as 11 million people may be affected.

HCA has created a website to keep patients updated.