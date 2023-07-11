84º

Tech

HCA Healthcare data breach could affect millions

Tiffany Salameh, News4JAX Consumer Investigative Reporter , Jacksonville

Tags: Health, Money, Tech, Data breach, HCA
HCA Florida JFK Hospital in Atlantis, Florida. (Google Maps)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Millions of people may be affected by a data breach through HCA Healthcare.

There are five HCA facilities in Northeast Florida.

The company believes the data was stolen from an external storage location used to automate email messages.

The information stolen includes patients’ names, city, state and ZIP codes, contact information, date of birth, gender and any appointment information.

Social security, medical information and credit or account numbers were not impacted.

As many as 11 million people may be affected.

HCA has created a website to keep patients updated.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Tiffany comes home to Jacksonville, FL from WBND in South Bend, Indiana. She went to Mandarin High School and UNF. Tiffany is a former WJXT intern, and is joining the team in 2023 as Consumer Investigative Reporter and member of the I-TEAM.

email

facebook

twitter