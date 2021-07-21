Disney rolling out more entertainment experiences across resort

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World has announced a number of new entertainment experiences returning to the resort next month.

Such things include the “Wonderful World of Animation” and “Beauty and the Beast – Live on Stage” at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor at Magic Kingdom and Turtle Talk with Crush at EPCOT.

In May, Disney brought back “A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King” to Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Disney said that beginning Aug. 1, the cinematic nighttime experience the “Wonderful World of Animation,” will return to the park’s Chinese Theater.

Ad

All New: New experiences returning to Walt Disney World next month. One of those is the “Wonderful World of Animation” on Aug. 1. #WaltDisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/NMgqxfaFdF — Landon McReynolds (@LandonProducer) July 21, 2021

During the show, guests will go through a magical journey through more than 90 years of Disney animation.

Not far away from the Chinese Theater, guests will once again hear a tale as old as time.

Beauty & The Beast Live on Stage - Reopening August 15 (Walt Disney World)

On Aug. 15, “Beauty and the Beast – Live on Stage” will return to Theater of the Stars on Sunset Boulevard. The show has been suspended since last year when the parks were forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Not mentioned at Disney’s Hollywood Studios was the return of the popular nighttime spectacular, Fantasmic.

At Magic Kingdom, guests will hear the hilarious jokes from Monstropolis as Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor reopens to guests on Aug. 8.

Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor at Magic Kingdom Park returning on August 8. (McReynolds)

At nearby EPCOT, guests will dive back into the ocean and hear jokes and even talk with everyone’s favorite turtle, Crush, during Turtle Talk on Aug. 21.

Ad

Disney is currently getting ready for its 50th anniversary celebration on Oct. 1.

Turtle Talk with Crush at EPCOT returning Aug. 21 (Disney Parks Blog)

All four theme parks will take part in the 18-month event, “The World’s Most Magical Celebration.”

The celebration will include a new nighttime show called “Disney Enchantment,” at the Magic Kingdom. The show will have enhanced lighting, fireworks and immersive projection effects that extend from the Cinderella Castle down Main Street, U.S.A.

A new nighttime spectacular, “Disney Enchantment,” will debut Oct. 1, 2021 (Walt Disney World)

EPCOT will feature “Harmonious,” a show at the World Showcase Lagoon which the company said is “one of the largest nighttime spectaculars ever created for a Disney park.” The show will feature new interpretations of classic Disney songs, reimagined in more than a dozen languages by a diverse group of 240 artists from around the world.

Ad

Firework spectaculars returned to EPCOT and Magic Kingdom on July 1.

“EPCOT Forever” will conclude its limited-time run on Sept. 28, and guests have until Sept. 29 to take in the spectacle of “Happily Ever After” at Magic Kingdom, before the new 50th-anniversary firework shows begin.

[TRENDING: Judge puts hold on lifting CDC’s no sail order | Blue Origin’s first passenger spaceflight | ‘Virus not over us:’ COVID hospitalizations increase ]

Ad

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.