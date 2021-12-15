Sugar rush: Trying out the EPCOT holiday cookie stroll

Holiday cookie stroll at EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays is well underway at Walt Disney World.

Guests can experience a number of delicious holiday kitchens, shop for the perfect gift and enjoy the EPCOT Candlelight Processional at the American Gardens Theater.

During the festival, guests can sweeten their holiday season by participating in the holiday cookie stroll in World Showcase.

Guests can grab a free festival passport and purchase five holiday cookies.

Tried out the EPCOT Holiday 🍪 Cookie Stroll. Favorite one: SNICKERS-Doodle. pic.twitter.com/1DbmjV0FVk — Landon McReynolds (@LandonProducer) December 15, 2021

Once a guest purchases all the cookies, they will receive a specialty 50th anniversary cookie at Holiday Sweets & Treats.

Each cookie costs $2.50.

Take a look at each of the cookies and their locations below.

Gingerbread Cookie (Walt Disney World)

Gingerbread Cookie - Holiday Hearth Desserts near Port of Entry

SNICKERS-Doodle Cookie (Walt Disney World)

SNICKERS-Doodle Cookie made with SNICKERS bar pieces - Yukon Holiday Kitchen - Canada

Chocolate Crinkle Cookie (Walt Disney World)

Chocolate Crinkle Cookie made with DOVE Dark Chocolate - American Holiday Table - America Pavilion

Linzer Cookie (Walt Disney World)

Linzer Cookie - Bavaria Holiday Kitchen - Germany pavilion

Black and White Cookie L’Chaim! (Walt Disney World)

Black and White Cookie - L’Chaim! Holiday Kitchen - In between Morocco and France pavilion

Exclusive Redemption Cookie (Walt Disney World)

Specialty cookie - Holiday Sweets & Treats - Near Port of Entry

Guests who complete the stroll also get a few small surprises, along with the redemption cookie, including a free mini sundae.

No need to rush through the cookie stroll in one day! Disney said guests can bring their stamped festival passport to EPCOT at any time during the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays and continue collecting stamps until you’ve received them all.

