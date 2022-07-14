Guide to 2022 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration has now welcomed in its newest event, the 2022 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.

The event kicked off Thursday morning at EPCOT and runs through Nov. 19.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The event allows guests to stroll across six different continents and sample delicious food and drinks, see live entertainment and purchase colorful merchandise.

See all the highlights of this year’s festival below.

Mouthwatering marketplaces

2022 International EPCOT Food & Wine Festival (WKMG)

During the 5-month event, guests can try delicious foods guests from nearly 25 outdoor kitchens around World Showcase Lagoon.

This year, there’s a brand-new marketplace The Fry Basket, featuring a new spin on French Fries. There are also as new items like the Chesapeake Crab Slider at Hops & Barley, Lamb Gyro at the Greece Marketplace, Grilled Pork Shoulder Lettuce Wrap at The Swanky Saucy Swine and a Baked Scampi Dip at Coastal Eats.

Ad

2022 International EPCOT Food & Wine Festival (WKMG)

Click here for all the menus and where to find them.

Guests can find all the menus by picking up a free Festival passport at an outdoor kitchen or at the front of the theme park. One of the best ways to purchase dishes across the festival is by using a Disney gift card.

Don’t forget to purchase a Remy Spork to eat all the fun foods! They’re available for purchase at select marketplaces.

Disney said Global marketplaces are open daily from 11 a.m. to park close.

2022 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival (WKMG)

The foodie stroll, known as Emile’s Fromage Montage will be taking place this year. Guests who purchase five featured items and get their festival passport stamped will get a festival-exclusive treat at the Shimmering Sips marketplace.

Ad

Some of the items include:

Crispy barbecued pork rinds with pimento cheese: The Swanky Saucy Swine Marketplace

Smoked corned beef with crispy potatoes, cheese curds, pickled onions and beer-cheese fondue flavors: Fire Marketplace

Crispy Paneer with mango-curry ketchup: India marketplace

Schinkennudeln: pasta gratin with ham, onions and cheese: Germany marketplace

Raclette: The Alps marketplace

Griddled cheese with pistachios and honey: Greece marketplace

Pão de Queijo: Brazilian cheese bread: Brazil marketplace

Canadian cheddar and bacon soup served with a pretzel roll: Canada marketplace

Live entertainment

2022 International EPCOT Food & Wine Festival (WKMG)

The Eat to the Beat Concert Series is returning this year to the America Gardens Theater.

The series features returning favorites like Hanson, Boyz II Men, 98°, Sugar Ray, BBMAK and so many more.

Disney said internationally recognized artists will take the stage Friday-Monday, while Orlando-based bands will perform Tuesday-Thursday.

Performances begin at 5:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Guests can secure a seat for the show by booking an Eat to the Beat dining package which includes a meal at a select EPCOT restaurant and a seat at the show.

Take a look at the concert line-up below.

Ad

July 14-15 – Baha Men

July 16-18 – Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

July 22-23 - Tonic

July 24-25 - Jeremy Camp

July 29-30 – Taylor Dayne

July 31-Aug. 1 – Tiffany

Aug. 5-8 – Joey Fatone & Friends

Aug. 12-13 – The Devon Allman Project

Aug. 14-15 – Christopher Cross

Aug. 19-20 – Journey former Lead Vocalist Steve Augeri

Aug. 21-22 – Air Supply

Aug. 26-27 - Blanco Brown

Aug. 28-29 - 98°

Sept. 2-3 – Southern Avenue

Sept. 4-5 – Kris Allen & David Cook

Sept. 9-10 – Hoobastank

Sept. 11-12 - Jimmie Allen

Sept. 16-17 – Los Amigos Invisibles

Sept. 18-19 - American Authors

Sept. 23-24 – BBMAK

Sept. 25-26 - Postmodern Jukebox

Sept. 30 - Oct. 1 – Stokley

Oct. 2-3 – Sheila E.

Oct. 7-8 – Mark Wills

Oct. 9-10 – 38 Special

Oct. 14-15 - Robert Randolph Band

Oct. 16-17 - Newsboys

Oct. 21-22 - Ray Parker Jr.

Oct. 23-24 – Billy Ocean

Oct. 28-31 – Hanson

Nov. 4-7 – Boyz II Men

Nov. 11-12 - Kenny G

Nov. 13-14 - Sugar Ray

Family events

2022 International EPCOT Food & Wine Festival (WKMG)

In addition to the attractions and food, the festival will have two separate activities for families to enjoy.

In Remy’s Ratatouille Hide & Squeak, families can purchase a map and search for statuettes of the popular rat character throughout World Showcase. Once a guest finds them all, they can bring a completed map to Disney Traders or World Traveler at International Gateway for a special surprise.

2022 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival (WKMG)

Later on beginning on Sept. 29, guests can take part in Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit. Similar to Disney’s Easter egg hunt, guests will purchase a map and look for hidden decorative pumpkins based on Disney characters. The special fall event will be available through Oct. 31, while supplies last.

Merchandise

2022 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival (WKMG)

Five merchandise collections will be featured during this year’s festival.

Ad

2022 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival (WKMG)

Guests can celebrate alongside featured characters including Chef Mickey and Minnie, Chef Remy, Figment, and for the first time ever, Princess Tiana. Each of the collections feature a variety of bright and colorful items including colorful apparel, accessories, kitchen essentials.

2022 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival (WKMG)

Disney said all the merchandise can be purchased at select festival retail locations and the park’s Creations shop.

2022 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival (WKMG)

Select items will also be available for purchase online.

Ad

Click here to learn more about the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.