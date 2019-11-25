City councilman on JEA; health leader on vaping and food deserts; impeachment perspective
On 11/24/19 edition of This Week in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Councilman Matt Carlucci gives his thoughts on the potential sale of JEA, while the president of the Duval County Medical Society Foundation, Dr. Joshi, weighs in on vaping risks and food deserts in Northeast Florida. Also, government relations expert Bert Ralston discusses the impeachment hearings going on in the House Intelligence Committee.
