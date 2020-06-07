Protesting, race relations in Jacksonville; Where JEA probe stands; Possible hurdles for prosecutors in George Floyd’s death
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On this edition of “This Week in Jacksonville,” Ben Frazier, of the Northside Coalition, talks about dealing with race-related issues.
Jacksonville City Councilman Rory Diamond explains where the JEA investigation stands.
And former prosecutor and Jacksonville University’s Public Policy Institute Director Rick Mullaney breaks down the case against the former officers charged in the death of George Floyd.
