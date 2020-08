JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On this edition of “This Week in Jacksonville,” News4Jax politic analyst Rick Mullaney of Jacksonville University’s Public Policy Institute discusses Joe Biden selecting Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate.

Plus, there are virtual one-on-ones with Republican Party of Florida Chairman Joe Gruters and the Senior Advisor for Down Ballot Elections at the Florida Democratic Party Rose Gonzalez Speers on Florida’s primary election Tuesday.