JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4Jax political analyst Rick Mullaney of Jacksonville University’s Public Policy Institute hosts this edition of “This Week In Jacksonville."

Former Sheriff Nat Glover of Duval Citizens for Better Schools discusses the sales tax referendum on Duval County ballots.

City Councilman Michael Boylan breaks down the JEA referendum for Duval County voters.

Former U.S. Rep. Jason Altmire talks about his new book, “Dead Center: How Political Polarization Divided America.”