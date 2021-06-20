Cloudy icon
73º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

This Week In Jacksonville

City Council’s new historic leadership; Hilltop Village Apartments; new downtown development project

Kent Justice
, Anchor/reporter

Tags: 
This Week in Jacksonville
City council's new historic leadership; Hilltop Village Apartments crisis; new downtown development project
City council's new historic leadership; Hilltop Village Apartments crisis; new downtown development project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This edition of “This Week in Jacksonville” features three guests and several topics of conversation.

Incoming Jacksonville City Council President Sam Newby joins us to talk about his priorities for his upcoming term that begins in July.

We also hear from City Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman about her work to resolve the rodent problem at Hilltop Village Apartments -- uncovered in April by the News4Jax I-TEAM.

And developer Steve Atkins explains how he hopes to get his 25-acre project done and revitalize downtown.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: