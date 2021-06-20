City Council’s new historic leadership; Hilltop Village Apartments; new downtown development project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This edition of “This Week in Jacksonville” features three guests and several topics of conversation.

Incoming Jacksonville City Council President Sam Newby joins us to talk about his priorities for his upcoming term that begins in July.

We also hear from City Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman about her work to resolve the rodent problem at Hilltop Village Apartments -- uncovered in April by the News4Jax I-TEAM.

And developer Steve Atkins explains how he hopes to get his 25-acre project done and revitalize downtown.