I-TEAM: Mice infestation complaints date back at least 2 years at local apartment complex

The I-TEAM has discovered a disgusting problem scurrying around several homes at the Hilltop Village apartment community on West 45th Street in Northwest Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The I-TEAM has discovered a disgusting problem scurrying around several homes at the Hilltop Village apartment community on West 45th Street in Northwest Jacksonville.

A mice infestation has tenants walking over or around glue traps set to try to catch some of the rodents. Some tenants place them around their beds at night to stop the pests before they can crawl under their covers.

“I caught 28 rats in two days. Two days!” said Sedricia Tinsley as she showed the I-TEAM what’s left of the corner of her couch that has a hole in it eaten by a mouse.

Tinsley recorded video of the rodent using her cell phone as it ran away when she pulled back one of the cushions. She also showed us a picture of the homemade trap she made.

The glue traps only catch one or two mice at a time, and she said she needed something bigger, so she put two traps in a box and then lined it with peanut butter to attract the mice. She caught five at once.

Ad

A makeshift mouse trap caught five mice at once in one apartment. (Photo provided)

Tinsley walked us through her living room, where a camera sits on a side table to record nighttime video of mice that roam her apartment.

A camera records nighttime video of mice in a Hilltop Village apartment (WJXT)

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad