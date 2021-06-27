Mostly Cloudy icon
This Week In Jacksonville

New Jacksonville City Council Vice President Terrance Freeman; Historic spending in Washington, D.C.

Kent Justice
, Anchor/reporter

This Week in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On this edition of “This Week in Jacksonville,” Jacksonville City Councilman Terrance Freeman, who was sworn in last week as City Council vice president-delegate for 2021-22, joins us as he prepares for his new role, with his term starting July 1. We talk about development, crime and a literacy program he’s passionate about.

And Democrats and Republicans are facing off in Washington, D.C., on important issues that impact you -- much of it centering around historic spending. U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack shares her views. We also hear from News4Jax political analyst Rick Mullaney for his perspective.

