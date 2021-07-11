Tropical Storm Elsa; Freedom to Fly Act & Essential Caregivers Act; Caregivers for Compromise founder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On this edition of “This Week in Jacksonville,” we discuss the response to and impact from Tropical Storm Elsa, with state Sen. Audrey Gibson and U.S. Rep. John Rutherford.

We also look ahead to 2022, talking with Gibson about her endorsement of Democrat U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist in the race for Florida governor.

Rutherford gives us an update from Washington, D.C., talking about the Freedom to Fly Act and the Essential Caregivers Act.

And we talk with Mary Daniel, a local advocate for senior care and the founder of Caregivers for Compromise. Her husband, who has Alzheimer’s, resides at a memory care facility, and she couldn’t see him during the first months of the pandemic. Hear how her experiences during that time led her to take action and push for change.