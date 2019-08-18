Search for firefighters missing at sea intensifies, prayer walks set

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Coast Guard and other several law enforcement agencies are out searching again for two boaters who didn't return from a fishing trip Friday evening.

The two men, both firefighters -- one with Jacksonville Fire Rescue --haven't been seen or heard from since they left.

Although the boaters launched from Port Canaveral, the current could have pushed these boaters north into the waters off Jacksonville's shores.

Brian McCluney is a firefighter and paramedic with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. (pictured below on left) He and another firefighter from Virginia, Justin Walker, (pictured below at right) remain lost at sea Sunday.

McCluney's brother, Kevin, said this boating outing had sentimental value to his Justin.

"My brother and father passed away a month ago leaving behind the boat. My brother wanted to take it out one last final quick fishing trip," Kevin McCluney said.

McCluney's wife, Stephanie, said she is holding a prayer walk in central Florida and looking for anything on the beach that would indicate a boater needing help or something they may have tossed overboard for attention.

“I am in central Florida at Jetty Park in Coach Beach and we are all walking at 4 p.m. I know my church family is (also) walking (along) Mickler's (Landing) at 4 p.m. " We are working on getting groups at very beach up the coast," she said. "We would love to have walkers in Daytona, St. Augustine, Jacksonville Beach, Fernandina Beach, and any other local beach they are at.”

McCluney's firefighting family is joining in the search, doing all they can to find the missing boaters.

There are about 15 boats that launched from the Vilano boat ramp searching for the missing men. Firefighters that have their pilots' licenses took to the sky to search the water.

Help Find Them! Fund to help find FFs McCluney and Walker. Due to the amount of people wanting to help in the search efforts for Firefighters Brian McCluney and Justin Walker. We have set up this link so donations can be achieved online. https://t.co/He69fvmKmM pic.twitter.com/aGoPYbLHNP — Jax Firefighters (@jaff122) August 18, 2019

"I would almost guarantee there are some people out there that are out there right now that don't know him," said Randy Wyse, president of the Jacksonville Association of Firefighters."It's just what we do. It's a brotherhood, a sisterhood, we always try to look out for each other. There's been a call for help. We have a brother in trouble and we have a lot of people wanting to respond to that call for help."

JFRD members coordinated a search along with the Coast Guard. They were instructed to search about 15 miles off the shore of St. Augustine.

Coast guard crews have already searched more than 4,800 square miles, going 80 miles offshore, searching by sea and air.

RELATED STORY

Coast Guard searches for missing boaters

Wyse said if anyone can get through this and make it out OK, it's McCluney.

"That's what we do. When firefighters are in a bad situation, they figure a way out of that. So, with Brian's experience in the fire service and military experience, (he's a) very decorated veteran, if anyone can get out of this, he can. He's always worked at some of the busiest places. Those are the kind of people always wanting to be in the action and go and do. So, he is a really fine individual, just a good family man. And we are praying for him," Wyse said.

McCluney and Walker were last seen fishing in McCluney's 24-foot center console boat.

The Coast Guard was alerted at 8 p.m. Friday when they never returned to shore, and weren't receiving texts or calls.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Navy and the Brevard County Sheriff's Office are also helping with the search.

Wyse and the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department say they will not rest until McCluney is found.

"There's 1,600 people up here in Jacksonville praying for a good outcome and doing everything we can to help in the search and help support the family. We've had firefighters from his crew (31) down there with the family since yesterday (Saturday) morning," Wyse said.

McCluney is not just a firefighter but also a Navy veteran and has been married to his high school sweetheart for 15 years. They have two children, ages 6 and 8.

Anyone with information about the boaters or can help in the search is asked to call the Coast Guard at 904-714-7565.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.