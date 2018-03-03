FHP: 1 dead, 5 critically injured in single-car I-295 crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman died and five teenagers were critically injured Friday in a single–car crash on Interstate 295, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Courtney Cox, 19, of Callahan, was driving south on I-295 when she ran off the road north of Prichard Road just after 11 p.m. and crashed into a tree, troopers said.

Cox was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

Her passengers, two 16-year-old girls, a 15-year-old girl, a 14-year old girl and a 15-year-old boy, were taken to UF Health Jacksonville for treatment, troopers said.



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.