1 dead in Hastings crash on Interstate 95

HASTINGS, Fla. - One person was killed in a crash involving three vehicles on Interstate 95 near the Bunnell exit in St. Johns County, reported the Florida Highway Patrol.

Firefighters from St. Johns County Fire Rescue also responded to the crash where they say five other people were evaluated for injuries. The wreck was first reported around 4:50 a.m.

All northbound lanes of I-95 near the US-1/Bunnell exit were blocked by the St. Johns County/Flagler County line.

Drivers should expect heavy delays in the area and plan to use US-1 as an alternate route.

