JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One person was seriously hurt Monday night in a crash in Mandarin, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The crash happened at about 10:30 p.m. on the I-295 northbound ramp at San Jose Boulevard.

Delays in the area were expected while crews worked to get someone out of a vehicle.

