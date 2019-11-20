TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash, fire blocks I-295 near Atlantic Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, FLa. – An accident and fire on Interstate 295 near the Atlantic Boulevard exit Wednesday morning blocked in both directions.

The crash happened before 9:30 a.m. The fire was put out quickly and the southbound lanes reopened within about 30 minutes.

News4Jax contributor Tracey Collins said northbound traffic stuck on the overpass is being directed down the exit wrong way to get off the highway.

Sky4 aerials showed the cab of a tractor-trailer was destroyed by the fire.

News4Jax is trying to learn more about the crash and any injuries. Return to this story to get updates on the traffic conditions and the accident.