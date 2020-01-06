Fatal crash on I-10 at Chaffee Road closes all westbound lanes
Westbound traffic on Interstate 10 is diverted at Calhoon in western Duval County due to a crash at Chaffee Road on Monday morning. Sky 4 aerials show damages to a pickup truck towing a trailer and a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office cruiser.
The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed one person died in the crash, but no other details were immediately available.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
