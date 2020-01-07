Tow truck rear-ended on I-95; driver killed

St. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A Putnam County man died early Tuesday morning after his tow truck struck a tractor-trailer parked on the ramp to a rest area on Interstate 95 in southern St. Johns County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Darren Grincewich’s was pulling out of the rest area between U.S. 1 and state Road 206 about 4:15 a.m. when he rear-ended a big rig parked on the ramp. Grincewich, 24, of Satsuma, Florida, died at the scene.

The driver of the semi that was struck, Ener Suarez, 31, of Hialeah, was taken to Flagler Hospital in St. Augustine with minor injuries.

The two vehicles involved remained on site for several hours as troopers continued to investigate, slowing northbound traffic past noon. The FHP also said the rest stop remains closed due to damage to the asphalt on the ramp.