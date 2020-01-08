At least 1 killed in crash that blocked US 17

At least one person died in a crash early Wednesday morning involving two vehicles on U.S. 17 north of state Road 200, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said one person died in the crash reported at 6:37 a.m. Four hours later, FHP’s website shows U.S. 17 was still closed in both directions and motorists were encouraged to avoid the area.

This article will updated when the road reopens and more information about the crash is available.