JFRD: Southbound Buckman Bridge shut down after 2 killed in crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two people died in a crash Wednesday afternoon on the Buckman Bridge, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

The crash, which happened about 1:15 p.m., shut down all southbound lanes of Interstate 295 on the bridge. Northbound traffic is also backed up.

The Highway Patrol told News4Jax that a Toyota Prius rear-ended a red Ford, which hit the wall of the bridge. Troopers said two people inside the red Ford died. The driver of the Prius was reportedly OK.

Troopers said they’re hoping to open the southbound lanes of the bridge by 3:30 p.m., but it could be later.