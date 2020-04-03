JTA offers free rides for health care workers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Health care workers are some of the most essential employees as the country continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, and JTA wants to make sure they can get to their shifts without any hassles.

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority is offering free bus rides to health care professionals, beginning Monday, April 6.

Any worker at a hospital, doctor’s office, medical facility or medical laboratory just needs to show their work badge to ride for free.

The offer includes doctors, nurses, technicians, paramedics, and support staff, such as helpers, assistants, waste handlers, and other functions within a hospital, doctor’s office, medical facility, medical laboratory or emergency clinic.

“Like our JTA bus operators, police and first responders, these medical professionals are part of the front lines as our community responds to COVID-19,” said JTA Chief Executive Officer Nathaniel P. Ford Sr. “We know these local heroes don’t have a choice to stay home, and this is one way for us to say ‘thank you’ while continuing to provide our vital transportation services.

JTA has limited seating onboard all buses to promote social distancing, and additional measures are in place to ensure a clean and safe environment at JTA facilities.

Service continues to operate on a modified Saturday schedule. Updated schedules can be found by using the NextBus mobile app for iOS and Android devices, or at schedules.jtafla.com.

Rosa Parks Transit Station remains the central bus transfer facility for Downtown Jacksonville until further notice.

Customers should call JTA Customer Service with questions and concerns or to report any issues at 904-630-3100 or by email at customer-svc@jtafla.com