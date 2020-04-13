Fatal crash shuts down lanes on I-95 near Fuller Warren Bridge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least one person was killed in a crash Monday afternoon on Interstate 95 near the Fuller Warren Bridge, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said two vehicles were involved in the crash that happened on I-95 southbound just after 1 p.m.

According to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue, a car was stopped on the highway when it was rear-ended by an SUV. The person in the car died and a second person was injured.

The on-ramp at mile marker 350 was blocked as of 3 p.m. while FHP investigated.

No other details were immediately available.