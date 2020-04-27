Two St. Johns County teens die in single-car wreck on I-10

SWUANEE COUNTY, Fla. – Two teens from St. Johns County tragically lost their lives in a car wreck Saturday morning.

An investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol showed the sedan the teens were traveling in drifted slightly left into the grassy median. Investigators believe the driver, an 18-year-old boy, over-corrected, resulting in the car traveling off of the road.

The vehicle then hit a tree with its right side. Neither the driver or the 16-year-old girl passenger were wearing seat belts. They died at the scene, according to the report.

The vehicle had been traveling west on I-10 near Adams Road before the crash.