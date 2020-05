JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A vehicle fire and crash is halting traffic on I-295 northbound at Normandy Boulevard, according to FDOT.

The crash occurred before 5 a.m. It’s not clear how many vehicles are involved.

One News4Jax reader sent in this photo at 6 a.m. of backed-up traffic.

Crews were on scene to put out the vehicle fire. (WJXT 2020)

Avoid the area and expect delays.