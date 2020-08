A deadly crash shut down all lanes of Interstate 10 in Columbia County late Monday morning.

The multi-vehicle crash happened shortly after 11:15 a.m. on eastbound I-10 near U.S. 441, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Based on preliminary details, troopers said a tractor-trailer and another vehicle were involved in the wreck and at least one person died.

Eastbound traffic is being detoured off the interstate at the U.S. 441 exit.