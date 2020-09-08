TRAFFIC ALERT: I-295 northbound at Wilson closed by injury accident

All lanes of Interstate 295 northbound near Wilson Boulevard were closed after a crash involving a semi and at least one car were in a crash Tuesday morning that injured three people.

Jacksonville Fire-Rescue said at least one person had to be cut out of a vehicle.

A Flordia Department of Transportation camera shows the big rig crashed into and damaging the median barrier, but southbound traffic does not appear to be affected.

The crash was reported just after 11 a.m. About 20 minutes later, two of three northbound lanes were allowed to reopen, as was the ramp to Wilson was also blocked.

Earlier Tuesday, a police cruiser was involved in a crash on I-295 at Normany Boulevard, the next exit to the south. JFRD said one person was injured in that crash, but it was not clear if it was the officer that was taken to a hospital.

Interactive map of live traffic conditions