Traffic snarled for hours on I-95 northbound at MLK Drive after two crashes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that occurred on I-95 northbound at MLK Drive. It’s not clear how many cars are involved in the crash, but a spokesperson for JSO told News4Jax the crash happened before 5:45 Monday morning.

Shortly before, Florida Highway Patrol troopers were at the same location investigating the cause of an unrelated fatal accident that occurred around 2 a.m. Monday.

A crash report from FHP shows a 31-year-old man was killed when his vehicle traveled off of I-95 and hit a traffic board sign and then hit a tree in the tree line. Troopers said he died at the scene.

News4Jax is working to get more details about the second crash JSO is investigating.

All lanes of I-95 northbound at MLK were closed from 2:30 a.m. until just after 6 a.m. Responders were still on scene blocking some of the right lanes as of 6:45.