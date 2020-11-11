1 dead, 4 injured in 3 car-crash in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A 47-year-old man from Melrose has lost his life after a 3-car wreck on State Road 100 near the intersection of Bardin Road in Putnam County. The crash happened just before 5:00 Tuesday night.

Crash investigators with Florida Highway Patrol said a 59-year-old woman from Palatka and a 72-year-old woman from Florahome were traveling west at State Road 100 when the driver lost control.

The vehicle swerved right hitting a guardrail and then swerved left hitting an oncoming vehicle traveling eastbound, head-on. The 59-year-old driver remains critically injured. The passenger sustained minor injuries.

The 47-year-old man of Melrose who was driving the oncoming vehicle died. A 46-year-old female passenger, also of Melrose, is critically injured.

A third vehicle was involved in the crash when it hit the back of the vehicle carrying the Melrose passengers. The driver’s injuries were minor.

FHP said the crash is still under investigation.