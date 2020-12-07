52ºF

2 men killed in head-on crash in Putnam County

Emily Boyer, Morning assignment editor, backup traffic reporter

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A 66-year-old man from Green Cove Springs and a 36-year-old man from Palatka died in a head-on crash on State Road 20 in Putnam County.

The crash report from Florida Highway Patrol shows the crash happened on State Road 20 at Whispering Pines Trail Sunday night.

Troopers determined the 66-year-old was driving in the wrong direction when he crashed head-on into the oncoming car.

Neither driver took evasive action to avoid the hit, according to the crash report.

Both drivers, who were wearing their seatbelts, died at the scene.

