Motorcyclist dies after crash on Lem Turner Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 67-year-old motorcyclist riding on Lem Turner Road Friday morning died after a pickup truck turned into his path, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 66-year-old driving the pickup south on Lem Turner at 11:22 a.m. was attempting to turn onto Snell Street and the pickup struck the oncoming motorcycle. The rider was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The northbound lanes of Lem Turner remained closed for over an hour while the accident was investigated and cleared.