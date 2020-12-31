Wrong way crash on I-95 in St. Johns County kills 1, injures 3

A passenger in a car going the wrong way on I-95 in St. Johns County just after midnight died when that vehicle hit an oncoming SUV.

The Florida Highway Patrol report shows three men were traveling north on the southbound lanes of the interstate near Mile Marker 300 when they hit the SUV head-on at 12:11 a.m. Thursday. The passenger in the front seat was killed. The driver and backseat passenger were seriously injured.

The driver of the other vehicle hit by the wrong-way vehicle, a 36-year-old woman, also has serious injuries.

News4Jax saw a helicopter airlift one person and two others were loaded on stretchers into ambulances.

Next of kin for the man who died has not yet been notified, according to the crash report.

The interstate was closed for hours but reopened before 6 a.m.

