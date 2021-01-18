Motorcyclist critically injured after rear ending pick-up truck pulling trailer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 39-year-old man is fighting for his life after a crash on I-295 near Blanding Boulevard Sunday evening.

The man was driving a motorcycle on the northbound side of I-295 when the bike collided with a trailer that was being pulled by a pick-up truck.

The Florida Highway Patrol crash report shows he was wearing a helmet and was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Two 24-year-old men in the pick-up truck were not injured. The initial FHP report did not say if the trailer had reflector lights.

The investigation is on-going. News4Jax will update this story if more information becomes available.