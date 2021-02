Facebook user sent News4Jax this photo of the car ithat crashed into a Baker County creek.

GLEN ST. MARY, Fla. – A car drove off Interstate 10 just east of the Glen St Mary exit in Baker County at midday Wednesday and went into Little St. Marys River. The driver, a woman who troopers believe may have had a medical issue behind the wheel, was rescued from the water and treated at the scene.

There was a second crash on I-10 after the initial incident.

This story will be updated when FHP releases its preliminary report.