Beer trailer breaks open in crash on I-95 in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A tractor trailer carrying a load of beer cans and bottles was badly damaged in a crash on I-95 southbound near mile marker 305 in St. Johns County.

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office confirmed no one was injured in the crash, but there was a lot of damaged product.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨



Two southbound lanes on I95 are closed due to a crash at Mile Marker 305 (near the Marineland Exit). FHP is on scene & handling the crash.



There is dense fog this morning so please drive w/ caution as first responders/utility workers work to clear the scene. pic.twitter.com/1O7DQIMwPF — SJSO (@SJSOPIO) February 11, 2021

Florida Highway Patrol is working to clear the scene. Two right lanes are blocked for investigators.

Please slow down and watch out for emergency responders. There is heavy fog in the area.

Expect delays.,