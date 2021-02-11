60ºF

Beer trailer breaks open in crash on I-95 in St. Johns County

Emily Boyer

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A tractor trailer carrying a load of beer cans and bottles was badly damaged in a crash on I-95 southbound near mile marker 305 in St. Johns County.

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office confirmed no one was injured in the crash, but there was a lot of damaged product.

Florida Highway Patrol is working to clear the scene. Two right lanes are blocked for investigators.

Please slow down and watch out for emergency responders. There is heavy fog in the area.

Expect delays.,

