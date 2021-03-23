JFRD: One person extremely critical after vehicle crashes with motorcycle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash with critical injuries on Duval Road at 295. The crash occurred before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

It appeared a Jeep and a motorcycle was involved. A spokesperson for JFRD said one person was transported with extremely critical injuries.

Duval Road is closed in both directions at 295 while investigators determine the cause of the crash. The on-ramps to 295 are still open.

News4Jax will update this story when more information becomes available.