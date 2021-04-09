Independent Drive ramp to Main Street Bridge closing next week

The ramp from Independent Drive to the Main Street Bridge is slated to come down.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The ramp from Independent Drive to the Main Street Bridge and the west sidewalk of the bridge will close next Thursday as the Florida Department of Transportation prepares to demolish the ramp.

Pedestrians and bicyclists using the Main Street Bridge will continue to have access to the east sidewalk of the bridge only during the demolition project.

After the vehicle ramp to the bridge is removed, a pedestrian ramp will be constructed by the city of Jacksonville at a later date.

On the north bank, sidewalk users seeking to use the Independent Drive ramp will take Bay street to Newnan Street and access the bridge from Independent Drive on the east side of the structure. On the south bank, sidewalk users will use the bridge access on Riverplace Boulevard. Signage will direct roadway and sidewalk users throughout construction.

Independent Drive sidewalk detour map (FDOT image)

Superior Construction was awarded the $584,000 project to demolish the ram, which is expected to be completed in fall 2021.

