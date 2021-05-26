Palm Coast motorcyclist dies in crash on I-95

A 44-year-old man on a motorcycle died Wednesday morning after Florida Highway Patrol troopers said he lost control on I-95 and was struck by an SUV.

Troopers said the Palm Coast man and the SUV, driven by a Ponte Vedra Beach man, were both southbound about 9:37 a.m. near Mile Marker 280 when the bike made contact with the right rear of the large vehicle. The exact crash circumstances are still under investigation.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. According to the FHP report, he was not wearing a helmet.