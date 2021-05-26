Partly Cloudy icon
89º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Traffic

Palm Coast motorcyclist dies in crash on I-95

News4Jax staff

Tags: 
Flagler County
Photo does not have a caption

A 44-year-old man on a motorcycle died Wednesday morning after Florida Highway Patrol troopers said he lost control on I-95 and was struck by an SUV.

Troopers said the Palm Coast man and the SUV, driven by a Ponte Vedra Beach man, were both southbound about 9:37 a.m. near Mile Marker 280 when the bike made contact with the right rear of the large vehicle. The exact crash circumstances are still under investigation.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. According to the FHP report, he was not wearing a helmet.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.