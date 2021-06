Crash that closed all lanes on the Main Street Bridge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A traffic crash closed all lanes of the Main St. Bridge Sunday night, according to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

A photo from News4Jax reporter Erik Avanier shows at least two cars were involved in the accident sometime before 7:30 pm. The bridge was reopened around 8:15 pm.

At this time, it is unknown if there are any injuries or fatalities connected to this wreck.